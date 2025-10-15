Fifteen people die in Afghanistan as result of border clashes with Pakistan — AFP

DUBAI, October 15. /TASS/. Fifteen people in Afghanistan have been killed and several dozen others injured as a result of clashes on the border with Pakistan, Ali Mohammad Haqmal, a representative of the Public Information Department in the Afghan city of Spin Boldak, told AFP.

According to his information, the clashes took place at the border in the city of Spin Boldak, Kandahar province. Hospital staff also informed the agency about approximately eighty wounded, including women and children.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy official spokesman for the Taliban movement, stated on his social media page X that twelve people were killed and more than one hundred were injured. He added that "early in the morning, Pakistani troops once again launched attacks on Afghanistan," and "Afghan forces were forced to take countermeasures." According to his information, Pakistani military personnel were killed as a result of the clashes.