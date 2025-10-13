{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

German chancellor urges US not to withdraw from Ukraine settlement process

The German Chancellor said that the participants of the October 13 peace summit would discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Ukraine on the sidelines of the meeting

BERLIN, October 13. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the situation in Ukraine will be discussed on the sidelines of the October 13 peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh as he expressed hope that the United States would stay involved in the settlement process.

"I would like to seize the opportunity this afternoon to once again talk to the US president about what we can do together to bring this conflict to an end. This platform sends a signal that this is possible if the global community unites. But it should be possible not just on this platform but also in other regions of the globe," Merz told reporters before the start of the summit during a media stakeout, aired by the Phoenix television channel.

Merz said that the participants will discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Ukraine on the sidelines of the meeting.

"I’m an open book here. We also count on the unwavering support of the United States. And, as they demonstrated in this region, they should also demonstrate it together with us in Ukraine and with regard to Russia," the German chancellor said.

The "Peace Summit" in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is scheduled to officially mark the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. According to Axios, leaders or foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France are expected to attend the summit.

