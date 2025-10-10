Hamas rejects idea of foreign control over Gaza Strip

DUBAI, October 10. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movements Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine have rejected the idea of external control of the Gaza Strip after the conflict in the enclave is settled.

"We reiterate our resolute rejection of any foreign patronage and stress that determining the Gaza Sector administration format and the basics for the operation of its institutions is Palestine’s internal affair which should be decided by our people’s national forces," the groups said in a joint statement.

However, they expressed readiness to accept assistance from Arab and international forces to reconstruct Gaza and support its development.

According to the statement, the Palestinian faction, with Egypt’s participation, are working to convene an "urgent nationwide conference that will be the next step after the ceasefire and will be geared to elaborate a consolidated position, a comprehensive national strategy, and restore national institutions."

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines.