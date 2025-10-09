Lasting peace depends on Hamas laying down arms, Israeli MFA says

NEW YORK, October 9. /TASS/. Israel has no intention of resuming the war in the Gaza Strip, but remains firm that any future deal must include the disarmament of Hamas, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in an interview with Fox News.

"We don't have any intention to renew the war, but part of the commitment is, for example, the disarmament of Hamas, that they will lay down their arms," Sa'ar said.

He clarified that the ceasefire will take effect immediately after the deal is approved by the government, after which Hamas will have 72 hours to release all hostages. "I believe this can and should bring this war to an end," the minister concluded.