WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. Statements by European leaders about their alleged readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine and provide it with collective defense guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter should not be trusted, as they are unrealistic, according to an article in Foreign Affairs, which describes such statements as "bravado" and "illusions."

The authors note that deploying NATO troops to Ukraine would constitute direct intervention by the alliance in the conflict with Russia. Over the past years, NATO members have "steadfastly refused" to engage in direct military confrontation with Moscow and, according to the publication, are unlikely to change that stance now. Therefore, Kiev should not expect the US or Europe to deploy troops to its territory.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot include NATO’s defense commitments. He stated that while certain security safeguards would be provided, Ukraine’s safety should primarily be ensured by European nations.

In September, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 countries of the so-called Coalition of the Willing had confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once a ceasefire is in place. However, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, Romania, Croatia, and Japan later declared that they had no such intentions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously warned that NATO forces entering Ukraine would be regarded as legitimate targets for the Russian army. He added that once long-term peace agreements are achieved, there will be no need for Western troops to remain stationed on Ukrainian soil.