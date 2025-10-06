Le Pen advocates for holding new parliamentary elections in France

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. Holding new parliamentary elections in France would be the wisest choice now that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has resigned, the head of France’s right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen said.

"And so, now there is a question to the republic’s president: will he continue to resist the [parliament’s] dissolution? I call upon him to dissolve the National Assembly, because we have reached the end of the road," she told BFMTV. "There is no solution now. And there won’t be one tomorrow. So, the only wise decision under the current circumstances <…> is to open the polls again."

In turn, president of the National Rally party Jordan Bardella wrote on the X social network that "restoring stability is impossible without the National Assembly’s dissolution and elections."

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron amid criticism from the opposition following the announcement of the new government lineup, in which members of the previous cabinet got 13 out of the 18 mandates. One of the most notable changes was the appointment of former Economy, Finance, and Industry Minister Bruno Le Maire, widely blamed for the country’s tough economic situation, as the defense minister.

Lecornu’s term as prime minister, which lasted only 27 days, was the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic. Previously, the shortest stint was held by Michel Barnier, who resigned in December 2024 after serving slightly more than three months in the role.