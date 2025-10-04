Tbilisi police detained opposition figure who called for a march to presidential residence

TBILISI, October 5. /TASS/. Security forces detained opposition figure and former Prosecutor General Murtaza Zodelava near the Georgian parliament building, a TASS correspondent reports. Zodelava called on protesters to march to the presidential residence.

After about 200 people, including Zodelava, remained outside the parliament building, police arrived on Rustaveli Avenue. They detained Zodelava and another opposition figure, Irakli Nadiradze, one of the organizers of Saturday's protest.

An opposition rally took place in Tbilisi's Freedom Square on Saturday, the day of the country's municipal elections. One of the protest organizers, former Prosecutor General Murtaz Zodelava, called from the stage for "seizing the keys to the presidential palace." After that some protesters headed to the nearby presidential residence. They breached the fence surrounding the residence and riot police used water cannons and tear gas to push them back.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a criminal case under four counts, including attempted overthrow of the government. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze called the incident an attempted coup and promised to punish the organizers to the fullest extent of the law.