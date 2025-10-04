Georgia's ruling party likely to win all municipal elections — Kobakhidze

TBILISI, October 4. /TASS/. Candidates from Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, are winning a landslide victory with over 70% of the vote in all municipalities across the country, Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze told a news briefing.

"According to our election headquarters, Georgian Dream is confidently in the lead in both mayoral and assembly elections in all municipalities. Moreover, according to our election headquarters, in all municipalities, including Tbilisi and other large cities, the vote is over 70% in favor of Georgian Dream," Kobakhidze stated.

The Georgian prime minister noted that the party highly appreciated the trust expressed by the country's population. He pledged that the authorities will do everything in their powers top rise to the people’s expectations.

Georgia is electing mayors of five self-governing cities - Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, and Poti - and 59 municipalities, as well as members of 64 city councils. Twelve parties have registered with the Central Election Commission, with nine candidates vying for the Tbilisi mayoral post. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party has nominated incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze for a third term. The largest opposition parties running in the elections, Strong Georgia - Lelo and Gakharia for Georgia, have nominated a single mayoral candidate, former parliament member Irakly Kupradze.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. (7:00 a.m. Moscow time, GMT +3) across the country and will close at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. Moscow time, GMT +3). A total of 3,061 polling stations are open to more than 3.5 million voters. More than 90% of polling stations are equipped with electronic ballot boxes.