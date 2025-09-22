PARIS, September 22. /TASS/. Pierre de Gaulle, a French public figure and grandson of Charles de Gaulle, founder of the Fifth French Republic, commented on the Kiev regime introducing sanctions against him.

"Zelensky condemns all those who want peace. I would like a copy of this decree to put in my cabinet of curiosities," he wrote on the X social network.

Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities. In addition to de Gaulle, among those listed are head of the Gagauz Autonomy Evghenia Gutsul and other politicians and community leaders. Decrees on the matter were published on Zelensky’s official website.

In early September, on the sidelines of the 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures, de Gaulle said that he is considering relocating to Moscow. He added that Russia offers an excellent level of education and expressed his desire to protect his family, giving his children the chance to come to Russia and grow up with traditional values while contributing to the development of a multipolar world.