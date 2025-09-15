Minsk has every means to cause unacceptable damage to potential aggressor — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. In the event of a direct threat, Belarus will retaliate at a lightning speed, as Minsk has every means to inflict what Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called unacceptable damage on a potential aggressor at its command.

"Of course, we monitor the developments on our western borders. And we will retaliate at a lightning speed against anyone who will dare attack Belarus. <…> We have everything necessary to cause the aggressor unacceptable harm. And I would not advise making sure whether it is really so," the Belarusian head of state told the Razvedchik magazine in an interview.