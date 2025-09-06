Microsoft says Azure service damaged by cable cuts in Red Sea

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. Users of the Microsoft Azure cloud storage platform may encounter problems with the service due to damage to several international cables in the Red Sea.

"Traffic traversing through the Middle East originating and/or terminating in Asia or and Europe regions may experience increased latency due to multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea," Microsoft said in a statement.

It warned that it will take time to restore the cables. It is not specified what caused the damage.

According to Bloomberg, the Red Sea is a critical telecommunications route connecting Europe with Africa and Asia. It warned that repairing underwater cables may not be an easy task due to the ongoing attacks by Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement on ships in the Red Sea.