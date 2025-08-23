France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine

PARIS, August 23. /TASS/. Italian Ambassador to France Emanuela D’Alessandro was summoned to the republic’s Foreign Ministry over a remark from Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini about French President Emmanuel Macron in light of his initiatives on Ukraine, Franceinfo radio reported.

Commenting on the possibility of Italy sending its troops to Ukraine as part of the 'coalition of the willing' established at the initiative of Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Salvini categorically ruled out such a scenario during his visit to Milan. "Italian soldiers in Ukraine? A resolute no. If Emmanuel Macron wants it so, let him go there himself. Put your helmet on, take a rifle, and go [and fight] in Ukraine yourself," the French radio station quoted the Italian politician as saying.

The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as "unacceptable" and said in a conversation with the ambassador that "they are not in tune with the climate of trusting and historic relations" between Paris and Rome.

Neither the Italian embassy nor the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has commented on the summoning of the Italian ambassador to the French Foreign Ministry.

On August 19, two meetings on Ukraine were held as the `coalition of the willing’ and the European Council convened via video link. Both events discussed the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, US President Donald Trump’s talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and several European leaders, and security guarantees for Ukraine as soon as the hostilities end.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow does not accept any scenarios involving the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.