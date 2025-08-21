OIC to hold extraordinary ministerial meeting on Gaza next Monday

DOHA, August 21. /TASS/. The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Israeli operation in the Gaza Street on August 25, the OIC said in a statement on its website.

"This extraordinary meeting aims to coordinate joint positions and efforts to confront the decisions and plans aiming to enshrine the full Israeli occupation and control over the Gaza Strip, as well as the Israeli crimes of genocide, starvation, displacement [of Palestinians], blockade and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

On Wednesday, Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi told his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in a phone call that the Islamic Republic and a number of other countries have requested an extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers to consider the situation in the Palestinian enclave. Araghchi announced that the meeting would be held next week in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

On August 8, Israel approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire territory of Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture the city. According to the Kan State Television and radio company, the Israeli army have already begun fighting in the suburbs of Gaza, preparing for the expansion of the maneuver.