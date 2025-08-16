UN ready to support peace-oriented efforts on Ukraine — secretary-general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. The United Nations is ready to support all meaningful efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told TASS.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine, one that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions. The United Nations stands ready to support all meaningful efforts to that end," he said.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.

In turn, the US president said some progress has been made, but added that the sides disagreed on some aspects. Later, in a Fox News interview, Trump ranked the meeting as ten out of ten, and said a deal on Ukraine may be reached fairly soon.