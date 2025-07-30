Trump says BRICS acts against America, US dollar

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he believes BRICS seeks to counter the US and wants to dent the status of the dollar as the world's reserve currency.

"They have BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States, and India is a member of that, if you can believe it," he told reporters at the White House when discussing the tariffs that he wants to impose on India.

Talking about BRICS , he also said, "It's an attack on the dollar, and we're not going to let anybody attack the dollar."