Baltic states want to drag Georgia into confrontation with Russia — deputy speaker

TBILISI, July 29. /TASS/. Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia appear determined to somehow draw Georgia into a confrontation with Russia and impose sanctions on the country because of Tbilisi's refusal to do so, said Gia Volski, the first deputy speaker of the Georgian parliament.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are aiming to drag Tbilisi into a conflict with Moscow "and thereby reduce the threats against the Baltic states," Volski noted. "This is their scenario! According to their plan, they impose sanctions at their discretion, make occasional loud statements and at times they come and incite our youth to commit bloodshed — we see this. I do not think Lithuania has any motive for this, apart from these dark strategic plans — which they do not even hide, they proclaim them openly," he said.

Earlier, Lithuania imposed sanctions on ten additional Georgian citizens. The Lithuanian sanctions targeted the head of the Adjara government, Sulkhan Tamazashvili, members of the parliament, and judges. Overall, Lithuania has recently sanctioned a total of 112 Georgian citizens.

Relations between Tbilisi and EU countries began to sour after the Georgian parliament passed its foreign agent law last May. The EU also called into question the fairness and transparency of Georgia’s parliamentary elections that took place on October 26, 2024. In January 2025, the EU suspended the visa-free regime for Georgian diplomats and officials. Some EU countries have also imposed sanctions against representatives of the Georgian government.