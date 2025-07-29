Global Fact-Checking Network confirms transparency of recent election in Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The general municipal election in Venezuela complied with key democratic standards and was transparent, the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) told TASS after its representatives acted as international observers at the July 27 election in Venezuela.

"GFCN experts noted the high level of organization of the electoral process, the peaceful nature of the voting, and the broad participation of citizens. Thus, they confirmed that the process complied with key democratic standards," the association told TASS, summarizing the observers’ conclusion.

Alexandre Guerreiro, a GFCN expert from Portugal, noted that the votes are counted publicly, with representatives of all candidates present. "This is a truly transparent mechanism that allows the people to freely express their will. Self-determination in Venezuela is a reality," he emphasized.

Mantula Nonkululeko, GFCN expert from South Africa and CEO of GSQ Media House, was also impressed by the election and called it "the most peaceful and well-organized" municipal election in her career. "We visited two different polling stations, and both were simply amazing. There was a sense of unity among the citizens, a real celebration. People were dancing, playing drums, singing - they were so excited about the opportunity to vote that it felt like a real festival," the observer told TASS.

International analyst Christian Lamesa also assured TASS that "Everything went very, very smoothly, in an organized manner and with great enthusiasm."

The general municipal election took place in Venezuela on July 27. The representatives of the GFCN arrived at the invitation of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to observe the election process. The observation of the voting process was carried out at polling stations in the municipality of Miranda (Caracas).