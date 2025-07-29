Death toll in Gaza has surpassed 60,000 since October 2023, says enclave’s Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 29. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has surpassed 60,000, the Health Ministry of the embattled enclave said on its Telegram channel.

"The total number of victims of Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023 has risen to 60,034 fatalities and 145,870 of those wounded," the ministry said in its report.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped, and began delivering air strikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria.

International humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, 2025, as all border crossings remain closed under Israel’s decision.

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive aimed at defeating Hamas forces in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that following the operation, the IDF plans to take control over the entire Gaza Strip.