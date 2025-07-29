Iranian Foreign Ministry slams Trump’s accusations of meddling in Gaza talks

DUBAI, July 29. /TASS/. Iran is not attempting to influence the negotiation process on establishing a ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip, and US President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary are caused by the desire to avoid responsibility for supporting the actions of Israeli authorities, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Any allegations of Iran's interference in the negotiations are completely groundless and represent a form of deflection and evasion of responsibility regarding the United States’ complicity in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, including the killing of 60,000 innocent people, among them women and children, the intensification of the blockade on the Gaza Strip in recent months, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid to the enclave’s residents, as well as the killing of starving and thirsty civilians trapped in so-called aid distribution centers set up by an American company," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

The diplomat noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with the majority of countries, strongly condemns the genocide in Gaza and supports any initiatives that could lead to halting combat and improving the situation of the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

On July 28, Trump announced that the United States is prepared to launch new strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities if it deems that Tehran aspires to rebuild its potential. Earlier, the US leader also accused Iran of attempting to influence the negotiations between the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas and Israel on establishing a ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip.

On July 27, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya said that further talks on a ceasefire in Gaza are pointless amid the continued blockade of the enclave. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to recall a delegation from Doha where talks on settling the Gaza Strip conflict had been underway since July 6, due to Hamas’ response to the ceasefire proposal. In turn, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on the X social network that Washington had also decided to recall negotiators from Doha "after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.".