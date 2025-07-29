Cambodia rejects accusations of violating ceasefire with Thailand — newspaper

HANOI, July 29. /TASS/. Cambodia rejects the Thai army’s accusations of border ceasefire violations, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense.

According to ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces have strictly adhered to the ceasefire, which took effect at midnight. She pointed out that Cambodia had made a firm commitment to respecting and implementing the agreements reached in the Malaysian capital.

Thailand’s military earlier accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire.

On July 28, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a ceasefire between Bangkok and Phnom Penh following talks in Kuala Lumpur between Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The ceasefire for the border areas between Thailand and Cambodia took effect after five days of armed clashes.