Trump warns US ready to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities again

LONDON, July 28. /TASS/. The United States is prepared to launch new strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities if Tehran attempts to rebuild them, US President Donald Trump stated.

"We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we'll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it. We will do that openly and gladly," the American leader said following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.