MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. No more than 20 living hostages remain in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli source told TASS.

"No more than 20 people; there is no information about their death," the source said.

According to the latest data from the Israeli authorities, Donbass native Maxim Kharkin, whose close relatives hold Russian passports, is one of the hostages still being held in Gaza. Hamas continues to hold about 50 hostages, both alive and dead.

On July 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the country’s delegation to return from Doha, where talks on resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip have been underway since July 6, citing Hamas’s response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal.

The recent initiative put forward in the talks called for a 60-day ceasefire, during which Hamas was expected to hand over ten living hostages and the bodies of 18 captives who had died in Gaza to Israel. The Jewish state, in turn, was supposed to release 150 Palestinians serving long prison terms and 1,100 people arrested in Gaza after the start of Israel’s military operation in October 2023. In addition, a potential agreement stipulated a major increase in humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.