US-EU trade deal brings more benefits to Washington — expert

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The trade agreement, under which 15% tariffs will now be applied to exports from the European Union to the United States, delivers more advantages to Washington than to Europe, Boris Kopeikin, chief economist at the Pyotr Stolypin Institute of Growth Economics, told TASS.

"The deal brings more benefits to the United States than to Europe, although consumers in the States will also feel the price hike," he said.

According to the expert, the overall tariff level of 15% will be higher than all historical examples and even higher than the 10% set as part of the May agreements for the UK. Under these agreements, Europe's reliance on American energy resources will increase, Kopeikin believes.

"Qatar's recent warning about a possible refusal to supply LNG to the EU only reinforces this trend," he said.

The economist noted that, according to statements by representatives of the German industry, a negative effect on German exports is likely.

"However, there remains the possibility of maintaining 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum, although EU representatives said that the issue is still being negotiated and the introduction of quotas is possible," the expert believes.

"For a number of other sectors, for example, European wine, the level of duties from the comments provided is also not yet clear. The comments on the pharmaceutical sector, which is important for the EU, are also contradictory," he said.

On July 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump reached a trade deal, which implies that almost all exports from the European Union to the United States will be subject to 15% tariffs.