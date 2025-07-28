Ukraine’s public debt rises by nearly $4 bln in single month

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. As of June 30, Ukraine’s state and state-guaranteed debt totaled 7.69 trillion hryvnias, or $184.84 bln, having increased by nearly $4 bln in the span of one month, according to the country’s Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry’s calculations, the debt amount rose in June by 181.73 bln hryvnias in local currency terms and by $3.88 bln in dollar terms.

As of May 31, Ukraine’s state and state-guaranteed debt stood at 7.51 trillion hryvnias in local currency, and approximately $180.97 bln in dollar terms. At that time, the increase compared to April’s figures was just $1 bln.

Of the total public debt, Ukraine’s external debt in June amounted to 5.77 trillion hryvnias (75.04% of the state and state-guaranteed debt), or $138.70 bln, while domestic state and state-guaranteed debt stood at 1.92 trillion hryvnias (24.96%), or $46.14 bln.

In early June, Ukraine entered technical default on a portion of its obligations, specifically, state derivatives, by failing to make a scheduled payment to their holders. Although these derivatives account for a small share of the country’s public debt, Kiev’s effective refusal to honor part of its commitments has already triggered a negative response from the IMF. The Fund emphasized that Ukraine must make efforts to reach agreements with its creditors regarding the restructuring of its debt.