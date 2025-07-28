Tehran expects IAEA delegation to visit Iran within two weeks — MFA

TEHRAN, July 28. /TASS/. A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may travel to Iran within two weeks to discuss ways to continue cooperation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"Some IAEA officials are expected to visit Iran within the next two weeks, and we will discuss technical aspects," he pointed out at a weekly press conference.

According to Baghaei, the options for cooperation with the IAEA need to be considered in light of a new law passed by Iran’s parliament.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending Tehran’s cooperation with the IAEA, which had been drafted by the country’s parliament. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on July 22 that Tehran did not rule out a return of the agency’s inspectors to the country in the future. Baghaei said on July 25 that preparations for an IAEA delegation’s visit to Iran were underway.