Two killed, over 30 injured in stampede near Indian temple

NEW DELHI, July 28. /TASS/. At least two people have died and 32 sustained injuries in a stampede near a temple in Uttar Pradesh in northern India.

According to the PTI news agency, the incident occurred after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed near the Avsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area. The electric current spread through the tin shed as the wire fell, triggering panic and a stampede on the temple premises.

Casualties include women and children. Several individuals are in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials have arrived on site. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.