Valdai Club conference to be held in South Africa

PRETORIA, July 28. /TASS/. The third Russian-African Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club will be held on Monday in South Africa’s capital of Pretoria amid significant interest and attention of Africa’s scientific and diplomatic community, the republic’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation told TASS.

The conference, titled Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context, will be held in partnership with the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

According to the Valdai International Discussion Club, "the goal of the conference is to form and expand communities of African and Russian experts interested in cooperation, the confidential discussion of the most pressing international issues, and the preparation of recommendations for practical foreign policy work.".