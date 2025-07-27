Parliamentary elections in Syria scheduled for September 15-20

TUNIS, July 27. /TASS/. Parliamentary elections in Syria have been scheduled for September 15-20, Chairman of the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections, Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad told the SANA news agency.

"The election of members of the People’s Assembly (Syria’s unicameral parliament - TASS) is expected to take place between 15 - 20 September, with women’s participation in the electoral body reaching at least 20%," he said, adding that it has been decided to increase the number of parliamentary seats from 150 to 210, of which 70 will be taken by those chosen by the president.

According to al-Ahmad, the electoral process will be monitored by the international community in coordination with his committee.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa received the final edition of a draft electoral system on Saturday evening.

Syria’s parliament was dissolved by the interim government on January 29. Under the Syrian constitutional declaration for the transition period that was adopted on March 13, the parliament will be in charge of the legislative process in the country and will be authorized to remove the president or limit his powers, but not during the transition period.

On June 13, al-Sharaa issued a decree establishing the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections, which will be tasked to control the formation of subcommittees that are to elect two thirds of parliament members.