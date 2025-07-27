US Secretary of State calls on Thailand, Cambodia to cease fire immediately

WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urgent Thailand and Cambodia to immediately deescalate tensions and agree to a ceasefire, the US Department of State said after his phone calls with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn.

"Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump’s desire for peace and the importance of an immediate ceasefire. The United States is prepared to facilitate future discussions in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia," it said.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said after his phone calls with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai that both sides had agreed to hold ceasefire talks.

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have been escalating since an armed incident on May 28, when Thai troops reportedly opened fire on a Cambodian military outpost in the village of Techo Morokot, located in the disputed area between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province. One Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were wounded.

Tensions flared up again on July 24 in the border areas of Mambay and in the vicinity of the Ta Krabey, Ta Moan Thom, and Ta Muen Toch temples, whose territorial affiliation is contested by the two countries. In early June 2025, Cambodia referred this dispute to the UN International Court of Justice. Thailand opposed the move and unilaterally closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia. Phnom Penh responded reciprocally.