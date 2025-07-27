Israeli army announces military pause in several Gaza areas

TEL AVIV, July 27. /TASS/. The Israeli army announced a pause in military activity in several Gaza areas to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The pause will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time (from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT) in Al Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City where the Israeli army is not conducting military operations and will be in effect until further notice, the army’s press office said in a statement.

The move aims to increase the amount of humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip, it said.