Trump still wants conflict in Ukraine to be settled — Rubio

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump continues to be interested in settling the conflict in Ukraine and wants to see concrete actions on the path to its end, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the air with Fox News television.

"It's not his war," Rubio said. "He inherits it, and he's done everything possible to bring it to an end," he noted.

Trump is becoming "increasingly frustrated that despite having very good interactions with Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything," Rubio noted. "So the time has come for some action here, and I think the President has made that abundantly clear. He's losing his patience," the Secretary of State added.