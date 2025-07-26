MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Territorial claims of authorities in Kiev prevent talks on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine from being successful, American political commentator Steve Gill told TASS.

As long as Zelensky "continues to demand that Russia abandon the Donbas region where the population has already voted overwhelmingly to join the Russian Federation; that Crimea returned to the control of Ukraine, after voters there made their choice a decade ago; that Ukraine join NATO despite repeated promises from the West that that was not going to; and continues to block elections, ban independent media, ban opposition political parties, attack the Russian Orthodox Church and disband the anti-corruption government agencies in Ukraine under the guise of ‘Democracy,’ there is really no foundation for legitimate negotiations to take place," said Gill, who served as a director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

US President Donald Trump "is serious about trying to resolve the Ukraine Russia conflict and is doing the best that he can, considering the fact that it takes two willing parties to resolve any conflict," the expert noted.

"Unfortunately, President Trump continues to receive inaccurate information about the actual conflict, its origins, and its current status, making his ability to act as a fair mediator almost impossible," Gill stressed.

The more often the leaders of the United States and Russia will talk directly, the higher the probability for resolution of the conflict will be, he added.