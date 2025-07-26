Hungary will remain on sidelines of Ukraine conflict even in event of escalation — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 26. /TASS/. Hungary acknowledges the possibility of an escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine and its potential spillover into Europe but remains firmly committed to staying out of it under any circumstances, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"If war breaks out [in Europe], let us not intervene in it," he said in an address broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

He outlined several conditions that, in his view, would enable Hungary to "remain on the sidelines of the war." First and foremost, he said, the country must be "invulnerable" and maintain good relations with all global centers of power. Paradoxically, Orban noted, Hungary currently enjoys good relations with the United States, Russia, China, India, and Turkey, yet not with the leadership of the European Union in Brussels, who, he lamented, "do not wish success to the current Hungarian government."

Second, Orban continued, Hungary will strengthen its security and defense capabilities by developing its armed forces and military industry. The third condition is "crisis resilience," which he defined as the ability to ensure the continued functioning of industry, energy, agriculture, and digital technologies.

In addition, Orban spoke of developing human resources, including through improvements to the education system, as well as preserving economic neutrality, which entails maintaining business ties both with Western allies and Eastern partners. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this approach would allow his government to preserve political stability within the country, even as a military conflict unfolds in close proximity to its borders.