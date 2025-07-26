MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The collective West has come to a unanimous opinion that Vladimir Zelensky should resign, Artyom Dmitruk, an independent member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), told TASS.

Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, though he is doing everything he can to stay in power. "The West has different interests and views on the crisis in Ukraine. But there is a common opinion that Zelensky must go, but go in a democratic way. This is why they will use different methods to get closer to this goal now. Zelensky has become not just unnecessary, but dangerous. This is a problem for Europe and the US. There is a common position to carry out a change of power and elections in Ukraine," Dmitruk said.