Martial law declared in eight Thai districts

BANGKOK, July 25. /TASS/. /. Thailand’s Border Defense Command in the provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat has declared martial law in eight districts on the border with Cambodia, the Nation newspaper reported, citing a statement by the agency.

According to the statement, "it has become necessary to deploy military forces to protect the country from external threats, as Cambodia has used force and weapons to invade Thai territory along the border."

"This action is essential to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the lives and property of Thai citizens." The newspaper noted that this measure is "effective immediately."

Armed clashes erupted along the Cambodian-Thai border on the morning of July 24, with both sides reporting the use of combat aircraft. Phnom Penh has confirmed it is acting in self-defense. According to Thailand’s Health Ministry, at least 14 civilians and one serviceman have been killed, and another 46 individuals have been wounded. Russia’s diplomatic missions in both countries recommended compatriots to avoid any trips to the border between the two conflicting states.