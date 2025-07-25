Israel, US seeking ‘alternative options’ to return hostages from Gaza — PM

TEL AVIV, July 25. /TASS/. Israel, together with the US, is considering "alternative options" for securing the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said while commenting on the progress of negotiations on a new exchange deal.

"Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region," he wrote on X.

The prime minister added that he views Hamas’ stance as the main obstacle to progress in the negotiations. He also noted that he agreed with the assessment previously made by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who explained the US decision to withdraw negotiators from Doha. According to Witkoff, the radicals’ position clearly indicates "a lack of desire to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza."

"Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve·Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal," Netanyahu said.

Last night, in its response to the latest proposal presented during indirect talks with Israel, the Palestinian movement Hamas included a clause stipulating that hostilities in the Gaza Strip will not resume after a potential 60-day truce. According to the Maan news agency known to be close to Hamas, the Palestinian movement "insists on including this condition as a separate provision in the Gaza ceasefire agreement." Previously, the group had demanded that the United States provide guarantees to that effect.

In addition, according to Maan’s sources, Hamas has responded to the latest stabilization proposals with a new demand: in exchange for releasing some hostages, Israel must free 200 Palestinians serving long prison sentences, including those with life terms, as well as 2,000 individuals detained in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military operation in October 2023. Earlier proposals discussed during the Doha talks had outlined the release of 150 long-term prisoners and 1,100 detainees from Gaza.