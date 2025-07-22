MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed in the Volyn Region, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"On the evening of July 22, 2025, a Mirage 2000 fighter jet experienced a failure of aviation equipment while performing a flight mission, which the pilot reported to the head of flights," the Air Force said in a statement posted to Telegram.

The pilot was able to eject, according to the statement.

According to Ukrainian news reports, the crash took place in the country’s western Volyn Region.

In February, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced a transfer of several Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Kiev. He did not specify how many aircraft Paris was planning to provide, but according to news reports, it was probably no more than six machines.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that foreign warplanes would not become a magic pill affecting the course of hostilities but would be consistently destroyed by the Russian armed forces.