MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries.

"We’ve completed a long process of selecting candidates for ambassadorial positions. I’ve appointed 16 envoys," he wrote on his Telegram channel following a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga.

The names of the ambassadors and the countries they will be sent to have not yet been disclosed. Earlier, Sibiga stated there were plans to replace most representatives in the G7 and G20 nations. A formal appointment is expected soon for the ambassador to the US, a position Zelensky has already said will be filled by former Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

However, the fate of ex-Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny, who is currently serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom, remains unclear. Several Ukrainian media outlets previously reported that he might leave the post and return to Ukraine. Zaluzhny remains popular within the military and is seen as a potential political rival to Zelensky. Public opinion polls consistently show that Ukrainians express greater trust in him than in Zelensky.