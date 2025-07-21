Israeli ambassador to Russia to conclude her mission early in October — diplomatic mission

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Israel’s Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin is expected to conclude her mission ahead of time in October, her replacement has not yet been selected, the Israeli diplomatic mission told TASS.

"It is expected that Madam Ambassador will depart in October. A new candidate has not yet been chosen," the source said.

The embassy clarified that Halperin’s early departure is linked to a new appointment. She will head the European Department of Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Halperin has served as Israel’s ambassador to Russia since November 2024. The diplomat was born in 1969 in Riga and lived in Leningrad before repatriating to Israel in 1976. She has been serving in Israel’s Foreign Ministry since 1993. During her diplomatic career, she has held various positions in Israeli missions abroad, including in Kazakhstan, South Korea, and Israel’s mission to the EU. From 2010 to 2015, she headed Israel’s unofficial representative office in Taiwan, and from 2017 to 2019, she served as the country’s ambassador to Singapore and East Timor.

Subsequently, Halperin held the position of deputy head of the Eurasia and Western Balkans Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the division responsible for Israel’s relations with Russia and post-Soviet states.