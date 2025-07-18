FACTBOX: What we know about EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. After two months of discussions, EU ambassadors have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, a diplomatic source in Brussels told reporters.

"Ambassadors have approved the 18th sanctions package," the source said. The package must now be formally adopted by the EU Council through a written procedure, which is expected to take place within the next few hours. Once this procedure is completed, the sanctions will come into force.

The 18th package includes an expanded blacklist of individuals and legal entities, restrictions on tankers transporting Russian oil, measures targeting several banks, and new export controls on dual-use goods and technologies.

Individuals and entities

Over 50 individuals, companies, and organizations have been added to the EU’s new sanctions list targeting Russia, the DPA news agency reported. As a result, the sanctions list now includes more than 2,500 entries, the agency noted.

As part of the 18th sanctions package, the European Union is imposing restrictions on 22 Russian banks, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris announced. "With further sanctions on over 100 shadow fleet vessels, 22 Russian banks, ban on Nord Stream 1 and 2 and lowering of the Oil Price Cap we ensure that Russia stays right on the course of running out of blood money," he wrote on his social media page X.

The most recent, 18th package of EU sanctions includes a ban on the Nord Stream pipeline project and restrictions on the oil price cap, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced. "The Nord Stream pipelines will be banned. A lower oil price cap [will be introduced]," Kallas wrote on social media platform X.

The EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia envisages the disconnection of more than 20 Russian banks from the SWIFT system and a ban on conducting transactions.

As part of its 18th sanctions package against Russia, the European Union will prohibit any transactions with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its subsidiaries, Euronews reported. According to the report, the transaction ban will also apply to 22 Russian banks.

Oil and petroleum products

The 18th sanctions package includes a ban on the import of petroleum products derived from Russian oil into the EU.

As part of its 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Union will reduce the price cap on Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel and impose sanctions on 105 tankers transporting oil at market rates, according to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and the Reuters news agency, citing sources.

The European Union has also added 105 more tankers transporting Russian oil to its blacklist, along with a Rosneft oil refinery in India, Kaja Kallas said.

"The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions package against Russia to date. We're cutting the Kremlin's war budget further, going after 105 more shadow fleet ships, their enablers, and limiting Russian banks' access to funding. For the first time, we're designating a flag registry and the biggest Rosneft refinery in India," she wrote on her social media page X.

Sanctions on Russia’s Partners

The EU is imposing sanctions on a number of Chinese banks that support Russia, Kallas announced.

As part of the new restrictions, sanctions are being imposed on seven companies from China, four from Turkey, and a "Russian-owned refinery" in India, according to Euractiv.

Export restrictions

The European Union has incorporated additional export restrictions on dual-use equipment into its 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the DPA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the new export controls will cover, among other items, machinery that "may be used in the military industry."