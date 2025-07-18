Hunger in Gaza Strip hits catastrophic highs — Hamas

DUBAI, July 18. /TASS/. Hunger in the Gaza Strip has escalated to catastrophic levels due to Israel’s ongoing blockade, the Palestinian radical group Hamas stated on its official Telegram channel.

"The famine in Gaza has reached devastating levels as a result of the suffocating blockade imposed by the Zionist army," the statement reads. "The occupation government is using hunger as a weapon, depriving the people of Gaza of basic necessities — an act of genocide that has continued for over 21 months. This is among the gravest crimes in modern history against innocent children and civilians."

Hamas urged the international community to take immediate steps to end the blockade.

"We call on Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the United Nations, to take urgent action to lift the siege, allow the unimpeded entry of food and humanitarian aid, and stop the massacres, starvation, and genocide," the group emphasized.

Earlier this week, Al Jazeera reported that Israel’s continued blockade has pushed 2.1 million people in Gaza to the brink of starvation. Since March 2, 2025, no international humanitarian aid has been allowed into the enclave, as all crossings remain closed by Israeli authorities.

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched military actions in northern and southern Gaza as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, aimed at dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later stated that following the campaign, Israel intends to maintain full control over the Gaza Strip.