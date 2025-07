TEL AVIV, July 17. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck more than 100 military targets in the Gaza Strip over the past day, the army's press service reported on Thursday.

The IDF said it targeted "military buildings," "launchers," "ammunition depots," "tunnels," and other infrastructure.

The Israeli army is acting "to eliminate any threat to the security of Israeli citizens," the press service said in a statement.