Top diplomats of China, US meet in positive atmosphere — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 11. /TASS/. The meeting that top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and his US counterpart Marco Rubio held on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Both parties agreed that the meeting was held in a positive, pragmatic and constructive atmosphere, and they also agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties and dialogue in all areas and at all levels, making full use of the foreign policy agencies’ role in facilitating bilateral relations, as well as in studying and expanding the areas of cooperation while maintaining control over the areas of disagreements," the statement reads.

The Chinese foreign minister expressed hope that "the US side will see China from an objective, rational and pragmatic perspective, shaping its China policy based on the goals of peaceful co-existence and win-win cooperation and pursuing the principles of equality and mutual respect in its relations with China."

US President Donald Trump said at the July 8 cabinet meeting that Washington had had "a really good relationship with China lately" as Beijing had been "very fair on our trade deal."