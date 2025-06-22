US takes action to alleviate Iran’s nuclear threat — British PM

LONDON, June 22. /TASS/. The US has taken action to alleviate Iran’s nuclear threat, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a commentary on the US’ attacks on the republic’s nuclear sites.

"Iran’s nuclear program is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat," the premier said.

"The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis," according to a statement by Starmer. The UK did not participate in the US’ strikes, Sky News said.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.