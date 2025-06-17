Yemeni Houthis say they will interfere into Iranian-Israeli conflict to back Iran

DUBAI, June 18. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement will interfere into the conflict between Iran and Israel to support the Islamic republic, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said.

"The Zionist entity (Israel - TASS) has crossed all the red lines by targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. <…> We will interfere [into the conflict] to support Iran in repelling Zionist attacks, like we supported our brothers in Gaza," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran continued to exchange strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.

On June 15, the Houthis said that they had delivered strikes on targets in Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israel’s attacks against Iran.

According to al-Bukhaiti, the Houthis will coordinate their attacks against Israel with Iran.