MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Polish police officers have found abandoned air defense systems in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship near the border with Ukraine that were supposed to be transferred to Kiev's army, RMF24 radio reported.

According to the station, a private company, which was entrusted with the transportation of air defense systems to Ukraine, had stored containers holding them on the territory of an air club in the village of Laszki near the border. The containers were initially guarded, but then the security detail was withdrawn, the radio station said.

The systems did not belong to Poland or its army. The prosecutor's office is currently investigating the case.