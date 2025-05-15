EU to start drafting 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Finnish foreign minister

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. The European Union that just passed a seventeenth package of sanctions against Russia, will start working at another package of restrictions immediately, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

"I believe that a seventeenth package [of sanctions] that we passed, was a right decision, and now we will start working out a new package immediately," the minister said as she arrived at an unofficial meeting of NATO countries’ foreign ministers in Turkey.

The European Union should continue putting pressure on Moscow, Valtonen noted, adding that Russia should not only end the Ukrainian conflict, but also "observe international law" for this pressure to stop.

A seventeenth package of sanctions was approved by EU ambassadors on Wednesday. Its approval by EU foreign ministers is expected on May 20, after which they will come into force. Earlier, Bloomberg described the 17th package of sanctions as softer, since it does not contain any additional economic or trade restrictions for the first time since 2022, as the European Commission wanted to limit objections among EU countries and pass the package as soon as possible.