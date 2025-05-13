EU capitals to agree on 17th package of anti-Russia sanctions on Wednesday — FT

LONDON, May 13. /TASS/. EU countries are set to agree on the bloc’s 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing European diplomats.

Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states "largely agreed on the latest batch of measures" on Monday, according to diplomats, and are set to give their final endorsement on Wednesday. That would mean foreign ministers could legally approve them next week, the paper wrote.

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU met in Brussels on Monday, with the approval of restrictions against Russia on the agenda. The European Commission presented the 17th package of sanctions to members of the bloc last week. Earlier reports said that the 17th package of sanctions would include the EU blacklisting about 60 individuals and companies from Russia, as well as 150 tankers that transport Russian oil.