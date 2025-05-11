Trump reports ‘great’ progress at US-China trade talks in Switzerland

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. The talks between Washington and Beijing on trade issues in Switzerland were held in a constructive manner, great progress was made, US President Donald Trump said.

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to," he wrote on his Truth Social page. "A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. Great progress was made!" Trump noted.

The DPA news agency earlier reported that Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held two rounds of talks in Geneva on Saturday to resolve tensions amid the introduction of tit-for-tat tariffs. The talks will continue on Sunday, the news agency added.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs on April 9. At the same time, on April 9, the US leader announced that he would suspend additional reciprocal tariffs on a number of states and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was due to ongoing trade negotiations, and that during this period a general 10% tariff would be in effect. This brings the total US tariffs on goods from China to 145%. China responded by raising tariffs on US goods to 125% on April 12.