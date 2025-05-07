Conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved without US effort — German chancellor

BERLIN, May 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes it would be impossible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine without the US effort.

"It will be impossible to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine without further political and military contribution of the United States," he said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. "At this point, the Europeans cannot compensate for this."

In his words, a ceasefire or a peace agreement would also require US participation.

At the same time, Merz went on to say that the Europeans are ready to make their own contribution into the peace process.

"However, we also know that we still need the Americans," he said, adding that he would also raise the subject during his planned talks with US administration officials.

"We want the Americans to continue their participation, to continue to fulfill their obligations as part of NATO and also with regard to Ukraine," Merz said.